Temperatures, chances for thunderstorms will be rising for southern Wisconsin

After what might be the last frosty morning for months, the area will see highs rising to the 60s and 70s starting Wednesday, with chances for thunderstorms also increasing, according to forecasters.
There are chances for thunderstorms Wednesday night, and at times Thursday into Thursday evening, when gusty winds and small hail will be possible and the best chances will be near the Illinois border, the National Weather Service said.
It was 32 at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Dane County Regional Airport, but the high should soar to near 63 under partly sunny skies, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Chances for showers and storms are 100% overnight, 70% Thursday and 20% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch overnight, and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Thursday, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
Look for cloudy skies Thursday, with a high near 70 and west winds around 10 mph, sandwiching lows around 52 and 53.
Chances for showers and storms return at 50% Saturday; 60% Saturday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and 40% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 70, 67, 65, 72 and 77, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 50, 52, 48 and 51.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warmer weather, scattered showers developing Wednesday evening; scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday, especially in the morning; showers and storms developing Saturday later in the day; and scattered showers Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 65, 70, 72, 69, 66, 75 and 80, and overnight lows around 51, 52, 48, 52, 45, 52 and 54.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 60 at 4:52 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 86 for May 12, set in 1991.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 31 at 4:47 a.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and 7 degrees above the record low of 24 for May 12, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.39 inches, 0.92 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.9 inches, 1.01 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.58 inches, 1.01 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 12 is 1.84 inches in 1970.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 12 is a trace in 2006.
