Temperatures, chances for thunderstorms will be rising for southern Wisconsin

After what might be the last frosty morning for months, the area will see highs rising to the 60s and 70s starting Wednesday, with chances for thunderstorms also increasing, according to forecasters.

There are chances for thunderstorms Wednesday night, and at times Thursday into Thursday evening, when gusty winds and small hail will be possible and the best chances will be near the Illinois border, the National Weather Service said.

It was 32 at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Dane County Regional Airport, but the high should soar to near 63 under partly sunny skies, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Chances for showers and storms are 100% overnight, 70% Thursday and 20% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch overnight, and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Thursday, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.

Look for cloudy skies Thursday, with a high near 70 and west winds around 10 mph, sandwiching lows around 52 and 53.

Chances for showers and storms return at 50% Saturday; 60% Saturday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and 40% Sunday.

