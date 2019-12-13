System early next week has potential to be snowstorm for southern Wisconsin

A system early next week has the potential to bring snow to southern Wisconsin, but it also could miss the area, according to forecasters.

In one scenario, the system will miss our area to the south, but in a second scenario, several inches could fall in an area that includes southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, AccuWeather said.

The storm has its roots in the Pacific Northwest, where rain and higher-elevation snow is in store to end the week. That storm will then dip southeastward across the Rockies and emerge in eastern New Mexico by Sunday.

By the time the storm reaches the Atlantic coast, it will have brought some sort of wintry precipitation along an approximate 3,000-mile swath, AccuWeather said.

The first scenario for the system has it taking a generally west-to-east path and possibly bringing heavy snowfall from central Colorado to central Kansas and part of central Missouri, and moderate snow across the northern part of the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians and central New England.