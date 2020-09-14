Sunshine, warm temperatures will give southern Wisconsin a chance to dry out

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin saw days of rain and record-setting cold last week, but this week will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and then the 60s, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the east at around 5 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 54, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 59, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 79 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 65, 60, 64 and 69, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 52, 44, 44 and 47.
27 Storm meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a dry week ahead for the area, with plenty of sunshine, highs for Madison Monday through Sunday near 73, 79, 80, 67, 60, 60 and 69, and overnight lows around 55, 59, 55, 46, 44 and 50.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 72 at 3:24 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 13, set in 1939.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 52 at 11:54 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 31 for Sept. 13, set in 1964.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.08 inches, 1.64 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.23 inches, 5.97 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 13 is 2.34 inches in 1961.
