Sunshine, warm temperatures will give southern Wisconsin a chance to dry out

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin saw days of rain and record-setting cold last week, but this week will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and then the 60s, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the east at around 5 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 54, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

After low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 59, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 79 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 65, 60, 64 and 69, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 52, 44, 44 and 47.