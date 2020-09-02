 Skip to main content
Sunshine, warm temperatures for southern Wisconsin into Labor Day weekend before taste of fall moves in

Sunshine and warm temperatures are on tap for southern Wisconsin into Labor Day weekend, before a taste of cool fall weather moves in, according to forecasters.

A potent cold front is set to sweep across most of the central and eastern U.S. by the second half of Labor Day weekend, with a deep dip in the jet stream to follow, allowing colder Canadian air to reach as far south as Oklahoma next week, dropping highs 10-20 degrees below normal for early September, AccuWeather said.

Pattern early next week by AccuWeather

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 79 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 59, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, turning out of the northwest in the morning and gusting as high as 25 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 50, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 30% Saturday night, 40% Sunday, 30% Sunday night, 20% Monday, 30% Monday night, and 50% Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 77, 79, 69 and 65, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 55, 57, 55 and 52.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warm weather into Labor Day weekend, then much cooler next week, with storms possible late Saturday night, a few storms possible Sunday, isolated showers possible Monday, and showers possible Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 80, 77, 75, 79, 76, 68 and 63, and overnight lows around 62, 51, 56, 62, 54 and 45.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 71 at 1:30 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 99 for Sept. 1, set in 1953.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 5:37 a.m., 10 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 1, set in 1967.

Officially, 0.19 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.19 inches, 0.07 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 29.34 inches, 4.4 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 1 is 3.04 inches in 1937.

