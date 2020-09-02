Sunshine, warm temperatures for southern Wisconsin into Labor Day weekend before taste of fall moves in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunshine and warm temperatures are on tap for southern Wisconsin into Labor Day weekend, before a taste of cool fall weather moves in, according to forecasters.

A potent cold front is set to sweep across most of the central and eastern U.S. by the second half of Labor Day weekend, with a deep dip in the jet stream to follow, allowing colder Canadian air to reach as far south as Oklahoma next week, dropping highs 10-20 degrees below normal for early September, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 79 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 59, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, turning out of the northwest in the morning and gusting as high as 25 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 50, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 30% Saturday night, 40% Sunday, 30% Sunday night, 20% Monday, 30% Monday night, and 50% Tuesday.