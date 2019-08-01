The ongoing stretch of great weather in south-central Wisconsin should last at least through the first week of August.
The National Weather Service forecast has sunny or mostly sunny days through Wednesday, with slight chances for rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
High temperatures should be in the low to mid-80s every day.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Thursday night: Clear, low around 55.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 84.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 84.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 65.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 84.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.