 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures for the autumnal equinox across southern Wisconsin
0 Comments
alert

Sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures for the autumnal equinox across southern Wisconsin

  • 0

Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be seen across southern Wisconsin for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

While meteorological fall began Sept. 1, calendar fall starts with the autumnal equinox at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, and highs will be in the mid-60s, with a warming trend to follow, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 65 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 44, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

It's that time of the year when the leaves begin changing colors and the air becomes cooler. Here are a few facts you may not have known about fall.

The Weather Service said the only chance for showers over the next week is 30% after 2 p.m. and mainly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 73, 66, 73, 76 and 77, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 47, 44, 44, 50 and 52.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:01 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 21, set in 1891 and 1908.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 33 for Sept. 21, set in 1974, 1982 and 1991.

People in southern Louisiana continue to recover and clean up the mess left from Ida and Nicholas. We speak with one person using heavy construction equipment to clean up a destroyed Shell gas station.

Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.31 inches, 0.13 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 18.9 inches, 10.62 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 21 is 2.71 inches in 1947.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics