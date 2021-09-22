Sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures for the autumnal equinox across southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be seen across southern Wisconsin for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
While meteorological fall began Sept. 1, calendar fall starts with the autumnal equinox at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, and highs will be in the mid-60s, with a warming trend to follow, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 65 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 44, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the only chance for showers over the next week is 30% after 2 p.m. and mainly before 8 p.m. on Friday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 73, 66, 73, 76 and 77, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 47, 44, 44, 50 and 52.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:01 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 21, set in 1891 and 1908.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 33 for Sept. 21, set in 1974, 1982 and 1991.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.31 inches, 0.13 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 18.9 inches, 10.62 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 21 is 2.71 inches in 1947.