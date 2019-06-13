The first day of summer vacation for Madison kids on Thursday should be sunny but cool, with rain expected in south-central Wisconsin by the weekend.
Thursday's high temperature is only expected to reach 67, according to the National Weather Service forecast, which is 10 degrees colder than normal, but still 10 degrees warmer than the coldest high for June 13 of 57 degrees, set in 1947.
Friday should be a little warmer with more sunshine, the high topping out at 73.
Winds gusting up to 30 mph are forecast both Thursday and Friday.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night with winds gusting up to 30 mph once again.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said we should expect scattered showers and storms on Saturday with a high of 74.
Showers and storms could continue into Saturday night, with up to a quarter-inch of rain possible, higher amounts during storms.
We could see a shower or storm on Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., the high only reaching 65.
The work week should start out dry but cool, with partly sunny skies and 69 on Monday and mostly sunny skies and 71 on Tuesday.
There's a 40% chance for more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a high of 73 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's high in Madison only reached 62, 15 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 12, set in 1976.
The low of 53 was 2 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 38 for the date, set in 1985.
A soggy Wednesday added up to 0.35 of an inch of rain at the airport, bringing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals up to 1.45 inches, 0.35 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 12 was 2.57 inches in 2008.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.26 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.63 inches above normal.