Sunshine finally returns to southern Wisconsin, warm Memorial Day weekend ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunshine finally returns to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, with a warming trend that will push highs to the upper 70s to low 80s starting Saturday, as chances for showers and thunderstorms return, according to forecasters.

After days of clouds that included heavy rain Sunday into Monday that caused flooding for some rivers in eastern Wisconsin, dry weather is forecast for the rest of the workweek, the National Weather Service said.

After the slow-moving storm brought widespread flooding across portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, high pressure will set up for the next several days, bringing dry weather and a good deal of sunshine from Minnesota to Maine through this week and much of the holiday weekend, AccuWeather said.

Warmth will gradually build through the rest of the week, with widespread high temperatures in the 70s and even some reaching the low 80s by Friday from the Midwest to New England.