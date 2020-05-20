Sunshine finally returns to southern Wisconsin, warm Memorial Day weekend ahead

Next 12 Hours
Sunshine finally returns to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, with a warming trend that will push highs to the upper 70s to low 80s starting Saturday, as chances for showers and thunderstorms return, according to forecasters.
After days of clouds that included heavy rain Sunday into Monday that caused flooding for some rivers in eastern Wisconsin, dry weather is forecast for the rest of the workweek, the National Weather Service said.
After the slow-moving storm brought widespread flooding across portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, high pressure will set up for the next several days, bringing dry weather and a good deal of sunshine from Minnesota to Maine through this week and much of the holiday weekend, AccuWeather said.
Warmth will gradually build through the rest of the week, with widespread high temperatures in the 70s and even some reaching the low 80s by Friday from the Midwest to New England.
"The warmest areas for the holiday weekend will be north and west of New England and the mid-Atlantic," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. "Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across most areas from upstate New York through the Great Lakes and Midwest."
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 68 and east winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 50, Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 69 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 53, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 69 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chances for showers and/or storms return at 50% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 60% Sunday night and Memorial Day, 40% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 78, 82, 79 and 80, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 57, 60, 62 and 59.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts dry weather heading into the weekend, scattered storms possible Saturday, an isolated storm possible Sunday night, and storms possible Sunday night and Memorial Day.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 69, 72, 73, 73, 81, 76 and 78, and overnight lows around 48, 53, 56, 58, 60, 58 and 57.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 60 at 4:51 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 19, 1975.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 49 at 4:11 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 31 for May 19, set in 2002.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.16 inches, 1.08 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 8.67 inches, 0.99 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 11.35 inches, 0.99 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 19 is 2.84 inches in 1933.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 19 is a trace in 1892 and 1924.
Photos: Remembering 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate
Stranded on interstate, Feb. 6, 2008
Cow in a blizzard, Feb. 6, 2008
Crossing Parmenter, Feb. 6, 2008
Snowy freight train, Feb. 6, 2008
No respite from snow, Feb. 6, 2008
Vehicles slide off road, Feb. 6, 2008
Traversing Park Street, Feb. 6, 2008
Braving conditions
Crossing University Avenue
Going to work, Feb. 6, 2008
Blowing out, Feb. 7, 2008
Feb. 7, 2008, front page
Local section from Feb. 7, 2008
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!