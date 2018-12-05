Annie's "the sun will come out tomorrow" rings true in Madison today, but cold temperatures, unfortunately, will continue into the weekend.
Wednesday's cloud cover is expected to partially break up Thursday, then be gone by Friday, with sunshine in the forecast well into next week.
The National Weather Service has no snow or rain in its forecast through Tuesday, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few flurries Wednesday night but nothing after that through next Wednesday.
A high near 32 is forecast Wednesday, but highs are only expected to reach 24 on Thursday and 20 on Friday.
It should be a little warmer on Saturday with the high topping out at 29.
Borremans is forecasting highs of 34 Sunday, 37 Monday, 32 Tuesday and 38 next Wednesday.
We could see single-digit lows both early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
Tuesday's high of 28 was 6 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 61 for Dec. 4, set in 2017.
The low of 23 was 3 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 15 below for the date, set in 1886.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.36 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 4 was 0.97 inches in 1973.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 16.16 inches above normal.
The December and winter snow totals stayed at 0.6 inches, 1.0 inches below normal.
For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 1.7 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 4 was 5.7 inches in 2016.