Sunshine is nice but we could do without the frigid air in Madison, conditions that are expected to continue well into next week.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures will remain below normal, ranging from freezing (32) to the low 40s, with overnight lows dipping to the 20s.
The only chance of precipitation comes early Saturday morning when there's a slight chance of snow showers.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 23.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 41.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 41.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 29.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 33.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 20.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 32.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 41.