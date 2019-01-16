We should see plenty of sun in south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday, but get ready for a snowstorm this weekend.
Forecasters are looking at low pressure developing in the Plains bringing heavy snow to areas south of Wisconsin, much like the last storm, with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected in southern Wisconsin.
Since it's still several days away, the track of the storm could make for more snow here, so stay tuned to updated weather developments for the weekend.
High temperatures are expected to be a little above normal Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 27 and 30, but the storm system will bring much colder air to the region.
The National Weather Service said Saturday's high should be near 20, then it turns frigid on Sunday with a sunny high of 13.
Overnight lows in the single digits are forecast Saturday night and Sunday night, which would be the first time in 11 months that temperatures dropped to single digits in Madison, when it was zero on Feb. 13, 2018.
There's a chance for snow on Monday with a high near 20, and again on Tuesday with a high of 25.
Borremans is looking at partly sunny skies and 32 next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 33 was 7 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 15, set in 1953.
The low of 26 was 15 degrees above normal and 56 degrees above the record low of 30 below for the date, set in 1963.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.52 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 15 was 1.00 inches in 1906.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 0.88 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 0.4 inches for January, 5.8 inches below normal; 6.3 inches for winter, 13.4 inches below normal; and 9.7 inches for the snow season, 14.1 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 15 was 4.5 inches in 2018.