Sunny Wednesday, more rain overnight as chilly stretch continues for southern Wisconsin

National Weather Service forecast graphic 5-5-21
National Weather Service

Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Frost will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 59 and north winds around 5 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for showers, possible totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the low falls to around 42.

The chance for showers is 50% Thursday, mainly before 10 a.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and northeast winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 39.

Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 56 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there could be areas of frost after 3 a.m. and before 8 a.m. Saturday, and again Monday after 2 a.m., and there are chances for showers at 30% Saturday night and 20% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 57, 56, 57 and 61, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 35, 38, 36 and 38.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers overnight, a few showers Thursday morning, sprinkles or isolated showers possible Thursday night, then quiet weather into next week.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 62, 58, 55, 59, 55, 58 and 62, and overnight lows around 42, 40, 33, 36, 34 and 35.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 60 at 3:37 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 30 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 4, set in 1952.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 41 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 26 for May 4, set in 1966.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.58 inches, 0.09 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.43 inches, 3.1 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 5.56 inches, 3.96 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for May 4 is 0.99 inches in 1913.

Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 4 is a trace in 1946, 1954 and 1967.

