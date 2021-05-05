Sunny Wednesday, more rain overnight as chilly stretch continues for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Frost will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 59 and north winds around 5 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for showers, possible totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the low falls to around 42.

The chance for showers is 50% Thursday, mainly before 10 a.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and northeast winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 39.

Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 56 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there could be areas of frost after 3 a.m. and before 8 a.m. Saturday, and again Monday after 2 a.m., and there are chances for showers at 30% Saturday night and 20% Sunday.