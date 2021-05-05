Sunny Wednesday, more rain overnight as chilly stretch continues for southern Wisconsin

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers overnight, a few showers Thursday morning, sprinkles or isolated showers possible Thursday night, then quiet weather into next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 62, 58, 55, 59, 55, 58 and 62, and overnight lows around 42, 40, 33, 36, 34 and 35.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 60 at 3:37 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 30 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 4, set in 1952.
Beneficial rain to the dried-out region will begin pouring on Tuesday before the thunderstorms move towards the Northeast.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 41 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 26 for May 4, set in 1966.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.58 inches, 0.09 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.43 inches, 3.1 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 5.56 inches, 3.96 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 4 is 0.99 inches in 1913.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 4 is a trace in 1946, 1954 and 1967.
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A car is buried under the branches of a tree in the driveway of a Madison, Miss., home after severe weather moved through the Jackson, Miss., metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
A Calhoun City, Mississippi resident uses his four-wheeler to inspect the damage done Monday, May 3, 2021, to his neighbors home following Sunday's tornado. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A excavator is used to clean along Lunceford Lane in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Monday, May 3, 2021, following Sunday's severe weather that destroyed several blocks of business and homes. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Scattered pots and fallen tree limbs are seen strewn by the winds of Sunday's tornado, by what's left of Poore's Nursery in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. The building and the owners' home were heavily damaged from the fallen limbs, many that had yet to be removed from the property by Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Metal parts of roof are tangled in a tree after a tornado near the storm shelter at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. Curtis Haley took shelter there as the storm hit Monday evening. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Vickie Savell looks through her belongings amid the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The remains of a mobile home are shown early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Neighbors Alfred Lee and Grace Bazzy hug in front of another neighbor's damaged home along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Alfred Lee covers a damaged spot on the roof of his home on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Damaged homes and vehicles are seen along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Alfredo Perez salvages items in his damaged home on Meadow Lane in Byram, Mississippi, on Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees. There were no immediate reports of injuries. "Thank God we are alive," Perez said. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
A roofer installs a tarp over a damaged portion of a roof on a house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Derrick Pounds Jr., 7, helps clear debris around his house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Span McGinty, uses his chain saw to cut fallen tree limbs from the tornado-damaged vehicles at his brother's house in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Dense fallen tree limbs prevent cleanup crews from reaching this destroyed workshed in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A volunteer uses his chainsaw to cut through a thick tree trunk that blocked an access road in Yazoo County, Miss., Sunday, May 2, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Junior McDaniel pulls out a drawer of salvageable personal items from the destroyed home of his friend and fellow church member Vickie Savell in Yazoo County, Miss., Sunday, May 2, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tupelo Water and Light crews begin installing new light poles and restoring power along Barnes Street Monday, May 3, 2021 following Sunday's severe weather in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thompson Tree Service employee Adam Hunt makes his way up the trunk of a downed tree along North Madison Street Monday, May 3, 2021 in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Derrick Hampton, of Tupelo, takes video of the inside of his sister's living room on Monday, May 3, 2021 after it was hit hard by a tornado late Sunday night in Tupelo, Miss. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Alfred Lee, of Tupelo, cleans up and sorts through the debris in his back yard of his Elvis Presley Dirve home on Monday, May 3, 2021 after a tornado hit the area late Sunday night in Tupelo, Miss. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A Tupelo resident walks by a home on North Green Street on Monday, May 3, 2021 that had a tree fall and it roots tear out the decking and stairway to the home after a tornado passed through the city Sunday night. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A roof from a nearby porch stands up next to a damaged car near a complex of houses on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A child peers out of his Oakwood Apartment window in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Monday, May 3, 2021, as downed trees from Sunday's storm nearly block the front door on Monday. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Katherine Poore Banks, from left, of Yazoo City, Miss., sits with her parents, Carol Poore and Billy Poore, between the Poore home and their business, Monday, May 3, 2021, both of which were heavily damaged when a suspected tornado cut a path northeast across U.S. 49, south of Highway 16 in Yazoo City Miss., the day before. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Andrew Banks, background left, works with his grandfather Billy Poore to salvage items from the Poore's Yazoo City, Miss., home, Monday, May 3, 2021, after the home was heavily damaged by a suspected tornado that cut a path northeast across U.S. 49 in Yazoo City the night before. Poore and his wife, Carol, own Poore's Nursery just south of the house. The family business, more than 100 years old, was also heavily damaged. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Carol Poore, 70, of Yazoo City, Miss., reacts to finding the sign to the family business, Poore's Nursery, on the ground, Monday, May 3, 2021, the day after severe weather came through the area. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
All that remains of the Ridge, a pavilion used by members of Parkview Church of God, is a pile of lumber left from a direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. A spate of tornadoes hit communities throughout the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tree limbs driven by the winds of Sunday's tornado poke through the offices of Poore's Nursery in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. The building and the owners' home were heavily damaged from the fallen trees, some that had yet to be removed by Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Cathy Haley wipes away tears while looking over damage caused by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Barn on the Brazos in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
Cathy Haley and Brad Levy look over damage to the lodge at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue that was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
People walk near debris left by a tornado by the barn and silo converted into a bridal room at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
The lodge at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue is shown after being destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
A vehicle travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A tree just scraps the front of the Hadden home in Fondren in Jackson, Miss., after falling during severe weather that moved through the Jackson, Miss., metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. "I was just looking at that tree, thinking, 'I probably need to get that cut down,'"said Lisa Hadden, of Jackson, Miss. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex wait to be rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Northeast Jackson, Miss., residents leave their powerless home after utility lines were brought down by trees and debris spread by high winds Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tree branches mix with downed utility lines in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
This downed utility line from a fallen tree in a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, was not an unfamiliar sight following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident talks with a friend on a phone as he inspects the wind toppled trees in his neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident walks by a wind ripped tree, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fallen tree was one of many that left thousands of central Mississippians without power. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Exposed roots of this fallen tree show the ferocity of winds that struck Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fallen tree was one of many that left thousands of central Mississippians without power. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A volunteer uses his construction equipment to pull fallen tree limbs from a tornado-damaged truck in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A damaged vehicle and roof are seen in front of a house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vickie Savell, right, looks for her wedding band, as a friend and fellow church member pulls possessions from the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The Northumberland County, Virginia, tornado peaked at EF-2 intensity and destroyed this home.
NWS damage survey revealed EF-0 winds that destroyed this outbuilding southwest of Callao, Virginia, near the start of Monday's tornado in Northumberland County.
A fallen tree limb lays over power lines and crushed a vehicle on Belvedere Street in Lynchburg, Virginia, after a storm rolled through the area on Tuesday, April 4, 2021.
