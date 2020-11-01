 Skip to main content
Sunny skies, unseasonably warms temperatures on tap this week in Madison
Weather 11/1/20
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures are expected this week in Madison and southern Wisconsin. 

After a gusty and slightly chillier Monday with highs in the mid-50s, the rest of the week will see highs in the 60s each day from Tuesday into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service reported Sunday. 

"Breezy southwest to west winds Monday are expected, which will begin to bring milder temperatures back into the region," the weather service said of southern Wisconsin.  

Wind gusts on Monday in Madison could reach as high as 25 mph, but sunny skies are still expected. 

For Tuesday through Thursday in Madison, sunny or mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with highs in the lower- to mid-60s, the weather service reported. 

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday could reach the upper 60s. 

