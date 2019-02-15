NWS 2-15-19 afternoon
The weekend weather in Madison will be a tale of two forecasts, starting out sunny and ending up snowy.

The National Weather Service said Saturday should be mostly sunny but we could see a couple of inches of snow on Sunday, with highs in the mid-20s both days.

There's a good chance for snow again on Wednesday, but no accumulation is forecast at this time.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

  • Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 3. Wind chills between 5 below and zero.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 24.
  • Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 16.
  • Sunday: A 90 percent chance of snow, high near 26.
  • Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 13.
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 24.
  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 26.
  • Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 15.
  • Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of snow, high near 27.
  • Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high ner 31.

