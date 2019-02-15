The weekend weather in Madison will be a tale of two forecasts, starting out sunny and ending up snowy.
The National Weather Service said Saturday should be mostly sunny but we could see a couple of inches of snow on Sunday, with highs in the mid-20s both days.
There's a good chance for snow again on Wednesday, but no accumulation is forecast at this time.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 3. Wind chills between 5 below and zero.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 24.
- Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 16.
- Sunday: A 90 percent chance of snow, high near 26.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 13.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 24.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 26.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 15.
- Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of snow, high near 27.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high ner 31.