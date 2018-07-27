We could see perfect late July weather in Madison on Saturday, and possibly a few raindrops on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said the best chances for rain during the next seven days are on Monday and Wednesday. High temperatures should mostly be in the upper 70s.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 59.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 78.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 58.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 78.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 60.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 77.