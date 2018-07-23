The weather in Madison should be pretty nice the rest of the week, with the best chance for rain not coming until Sunday.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures should be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop to the low to mid-70s Thursday through Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high near 83.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 76.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.