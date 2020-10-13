Sunny, nice Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, but much colder weather on the way

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a sunny and nice Tuesday, but much colder weather is on the way starting Thursday and the area could see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell said winds gusting to 35 miles per hour, and occasionally to 40 mph, are expected through Wednesday night, with stronger most likely late morning and early afternoon Tuesday through the day Wednesday, then overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

"The transition to colder weather will be accompanied by a storm that can bring snow or a mixture of rain and wet snow to the northern tier of the Plains and the Upper Midwest from Wednesday to early Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 64 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 41, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 66 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.