Sunny, nice Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, but much colder weather on the way

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a sunny and nice Tuesday, but much colder weather is on the way starting Thursday and the area could see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell said winds gusting to 35 miles per hour, and occasionally to 40 mph, are expected through Wednesday night, with stronger most likely late morning and early afternoon Tuesday through the day Wednesday, then overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
"The transition to colder weather will be accompanied by a storm that can bring snow or a mixture of rain and wet snow to the northern tier of the Plains and the Upper Midwest from Wednesday to early Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 64 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 41, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 66 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday low around 44, Thursday should be mostly sunny but cooler, with a high near 51 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said widespread frost is likely early Friday, there’s a 20% chance for showers Sunday and Sunday night, widespread frost is likely early Monday, and there’s a 30% chance for rain and snow showers Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, and partly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 50, 52, 49 and 45, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 31, 32, 38 and 33.
27 Storm Track Forecast from Meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts much colder weather starting Thursday, with an isolated shower possible Wednesday evening and night, and isolated showers possible Saturday through Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 64, 66, 51, 50, 52, 49 and 47, and overnight lows around 43, 44, 31, 32, 36 and 33.
Monday’s high in Madison was 64 at 9:13 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 83 for Oct. 12, set in 1995 and 2008.
Monday’s low in Madison was 40 at 10:58 p.m., the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 21 for Oct. 12, set in 1988.
Officially, 0.26 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s October total to 0.31 inches, 0.62 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.72 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 0.34 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 32.87 inches of precipitation, 3.99 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 12 is 0.98 inches in 1890.
Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012
