Sunny Friday after stormy night hints at big warming trend next week for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a stormy night, southern Wisconsin will enjoy a sunny Friday that will hint at a warming trend that will push highs into the mid-70s and perhaps near 80 next week, according to forecasters.

There is a small chance for thunderstorms later Saturday night into Sunday, the National Weather Service said, while a gusty onshore winds, building waves and record high lake levels may bring lakeshore flooding Sunday afternoon into Monday.

In Madison on Friday, look for patchy dense fog giving way to mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 46, Saturday’ forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 4 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 70 and east winds around 10 mph.

Chances for showers and storms are 100% Saturday night, 80% Sunday, and 50% Sunday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night and again Sunday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The high Sunday should be near 58, with east winds at 10 to 15 mph, sandwiching lows around 52 and 48.