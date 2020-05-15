Sunny Friday after stormy night hints at big warming trend next week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a stormy night, southern Wisconsin will enjoy a sunny Friday that will hint at a warming trend that will push highs into the mid-70s and perhaps near 80 next week, according to forecasters.
There is a small chance for thunderstorms later Saturday night into Sunday, the National Weather Service said, while a gusty onshore winds, building waves and record high lake levels may bring lakeshore flooding Sunday afternoon into Monday.
In Madison on Friday, look for patchy dense fog giving way to mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 46, Saturday’ forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 4 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 70 and east winds around 10 mph.
Chances for showers and storms are 100% Saturday night, 80% Sunday, and 50% Sunday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night and again Sunday.
The high Sunday should be near 58, with east winds at 10 to 15 mph, sandwiching lows around 52 and 48.
The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with skies over Madison partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday. Highs should be near 64, 70, 74 and 76, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 46, 50 and 53.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers and storms developing late on Saturday and continuing into the night, scattered showers Sunday, and then quiet weather.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 73, 69, 64, 65, 72, 76 and 78, and overnight lows around 47, 51, 46, 44, 48, 48 and 52.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 65 at 5:38 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 14, set in 1991.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 52 at 1:25 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 14, set in 1964 and 2016.
Officially, 0.48 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.08 inches, 0.45 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 6.59 inches, 0.54 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 9.27 inches, 0.54 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 14 is 1.7 inches in 1883.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s May total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 14 is a trace in 2016.
