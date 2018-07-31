The forecast for the Madison area is calling for mostly sunny days with high temperatures in the 80s and slight chances of thunderstorms through the weekend.
The National Weather Service foresees high temperatures in the low 80s for most of this week before a warm-up for the weekend and highs close to 90.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a low of about 62.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 83 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 63, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 80, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 84.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 66.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 89.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a 20 percent chance of rain and storms.