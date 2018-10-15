NWS 10-15-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

It should be sunny but cool all week in Madison, with just a slight chance for rain on Friday.

The National Weather Service said high temperatures should be in the mid-40s to mid-50s range, with lows dropping to the 30s.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Monday night: Clear, low around 34.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, high near 52. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 35.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 47.
  • Wednesday night: Clear, low around 33.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 54.
  • Thursday night: Increasing clouds, low around 43.
  • Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., high near 56.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 40
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 47.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 32.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 48.

