It should be sunny but cool all week in Madison, with just a slight chance for rain on Friday.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures should be in the mid-40s to mid-50s range, with lows dropping to the 30s.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Clear, low around 34.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 52. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 35.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 47.
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 33.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 54.
- Thursday night: Increasing clouds, low around 43.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., high near 56.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 40
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 47.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 32.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 48.