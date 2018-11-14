It could take another week before temperatures in Madison are back to normal, with the cold snap continuing all through the weekend.
The high of 26 on Tuesday was 4 degrees below the normal low of 30, the National Weather Service said, and the overnight low of 14 is normal for Christmas.
There will be a slight warm up over the next week, with highs reaching the low 40s, forecasters said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is looking at 35 and sunny on Wednesday, 41 and sunny on Thursday and 39 and partly sunny on Friday, before the next system moves through and drops temperatures for the weekend.
The Weather Service said there's a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight Friday, but no accumulation is in the forecast as of Wednesday.
Highs around freezing are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with partly sunny to sunny skies both days.
Monday should continue to be cold with a high of 32 under sunny skies.
Milder weather moves in Tuesday with the high topping out at 42, and things could be back to normal by next Wednesday with a high of 46, Borremans said.
The 26 on Tuesday was 20 degrees below normal and 43 degrees below the record high of 69 for Nov. 13, set in 1999.
The low of 16 was 14 degrees below normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 2 for the date, set in 1986.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.41 inches, 0.37 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 13 was 0.91 inches in 1951.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.23 inches of precipitation, 5.66 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.26 inches of precipitation, 16.87 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 13 was 1.2 inches in 1959.