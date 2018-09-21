Sunshine and autumn-like temperatures are forecast for the first day of fall on Saturday, and the same conditions should carry into next week.
The National Weather Service forecast said highs should be in the mid-60s to low 70s through Thursday, with a chance for rain late Monday night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 65.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 48.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 69.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 54.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 72.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 59.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 68.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 48.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 65.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 48.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 64.