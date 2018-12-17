Sunshine and cooler temperatures are greeting Madison residents Monday morning, but highs should warm up to the 40s on Tuesday with a good chance for rain later in the week.
The National Weather Service said a high near 36 is expected Monday, then 43 on Tuesday, also under sunshine, before clouds start moving in Tuesday night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see scattered light rain showers Wednesday night after a daytime high of 41, with a chance for some snow mixing with the rain northwest of Madison.
Thursday could be dreary in Madison, with showers likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m, with a high near 39, the Weather Service said. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected.
A cooling trend starts Friday, with highs around 32 Friday through next Monday, Borremans said, under partly sunny skies each of the four days.
Sunday's high of 47 was 17 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 57 for Dec. 16, set in 1959.
The low of 19 was 3 degrees above normal and 37 degrees above the record low of 18 below for the date, set in 1876.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological (December through February) winter totals at 0.69 inches, 0.35 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 16 was 0.55 inches in 18 79.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.45 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 1.0 inches for the month and winter, 6.0 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 16 was 4.4 inches in 2008.
Since the start of snow season July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 6.7 inches below normal.