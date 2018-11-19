It's going to be a chilly lead-in to Thanksgiving in Madison, but we should see more sun than clouds.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures will only be in the 30s through Thursday, with a warm up to the 40s on Friday.
Rain is possible Friday, Friday night and Saturday, with the most likely rain time coming early Saturday morning.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 21.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 31.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 27.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 34.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon, high near 44.
- Friday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight, low around 36.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 44.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 33.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 38.