If sunshine and highs in the low 80s is your idea of perfect summer weather in Madison, you've hit the jackpot.
Forecasters are calling for sun and 80-degree weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with some early morning fog on Tuesday.
There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night as a front moves through, bringing cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should be partly sunny with a high of 75 on Thursday, then mostly to partly sunny on Friday with a high of 74 and a chance for an isolated afternoon shower.
The National Weather Service is forecasting sunshine and a high near 77 on Saturday, then a 40 percent chance of showers on Sunday with a high near 76.
Borremans said the high should hit 80 next Monday, with an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday's high of 79 was 3 degrees below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 22, set in 1934 and tied in 1955.
The low of 62 was 1 degree above normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 47 for the date, set in 1947.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.90 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 22 was 3.61 inches in 2010.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 8.57 inches of rain, 0.99 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 25.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.00 inches above normal.