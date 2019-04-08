The best example of how wacky the weather can be in Wisconsin in spring is on display this week.

We could see the first 70-degree reading of the year in Madison on Monday under sunny skies, but we could also see snow and 35 on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is a chance for accumulating snow Wednesday into early Thursday in the southern half of the state, but the northern half will bear the brunt of a spring snowstorm.

A winter storm watch has already been declared for western Minnesota, and conditions could be near blizzard-like in northwest Wisconsin when the storm hits, with some areas getting up to a foot of snow.

For south-central Wisconsin, we should see a rain and snow mix Wednesday into Thursday, with up to 2 inches of snow and three-quarters of an inch of rain, the Weather Service said.

The heavy snow should stay north.

"At this time, the better potential for accumulation is north of the Interstate 94 corridor," the Weather Service said. "Stay tuned to updated forecasts for potential impacts to area roads for the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes."

There could be a few thunderstorms as well Thursday into the overnight hours.

The sun on Monday should carry over into Tuesday, but it won't be as warm, with a high of 56 in the forecast.

Precipitation chances are 70% on Wednesday and 80% on Thursday, with highs only reaching 38 on Wednesday and 44 on Thursday.

Winds gusting up to 30 mph are forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain and snow chances drop to 30% on Friday, with a high of 42.

The first Farmer's Market of the year on Capitol Square is on Saturday, and the weather should be pretty nice, with sun and a high of 48.

Sunday should also be a nice day with sunshine and a high of 50.

Sunday's high of 62 was 8 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 82 for April 7, set in 1871.

The low of 47 was 14 degrees above normal and 47 degrees above the record low of zero for the date, set in 1982.

Rain showers totaled 0.12 of an inch at the airport, bringing the April precipitation (rain and melted snow) total up to 0.17 inches, 0.56 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 7 was 1.19 inches in 1907, and it included the record 4.0 inches of snow on that day.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.09 inches of precipitation, 1.84 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.59 inches of precipitation, 0.98 inches above normal.

Snowfall stayed at a trace for April, 1.0 inches below normal; 2.8 inches for spring, 5.2 inches below normal; and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 5.2 inches above normal.