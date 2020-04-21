Sunny and cool Tuesday after stormy night across southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a stormy night across southern Wisconsin, highs won’t reach 50 on a sunny Tuesday, before rebounding to the mid-60s on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The lines of showers and storms that moved through Monday night featured gusty winds, with the airports recording peaks of 69 miles per hour in Milwaukee and 56 mph in Madison, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 48 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 35.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 64 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, a 40% chance for rain Friday and Friday night, a 30% chance for rain Saturday, and a 20% chance for rain Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, cloudy Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 54, 54, 51, 56 and 60, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 43, 39, 40, 37 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries or sprinkles possible overnight, a possible light mix in the morning and a few more showers later in the day Wednesday, isolated showers Thursday, rain developing later in the day Friday, scattered rain Saturday, and possible rain Monday.
Tsaparis said highs Tuesday through Monday should be near 46, 62, 55, 53, 45, 55 and 58, and overnight lows around 34, 43, 40, 38, 34 and 36.
Monday’s high in Madison was 63 at 2:33 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 20, set in 1987.
Monday’s low in Madison was 29 at 4:21 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 8 degrees above the record low of 21 for April 20, set in 1956 and 1962.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.92 inches, 1.33 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.39 inches, 0.06 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.07 inches, 0.06 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 20 is 2.7 inches in 1993.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 20 is 2.7 inches in 1993.
