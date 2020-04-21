Sunny and cool Tuesday after stormy night across southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a stormy night across southern Wisconsin, highs won’t reach 50 on a sunny Tuesday, before rebounding to the mid-60s on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

The lines of showers and storms that moved through Monday night featured gusty winds, with the airports recording peaks of 69 miles per hour in Milwaukee and 56 mph in Madison, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 48 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

There’s a 20% chance for showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 35.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 64 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, a 40% chance for rain Friday and Friday night, a 30% chance for rain Saturday, and a 20% chance for rain Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, cloudy Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 54, 54, 51, 56 and 60, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 43, 39, 40, 37 and 36.