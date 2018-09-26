NWS 9-26-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Weather in south-central Wisconsin has turned decidedly fall like.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for the balance of the week, with lows dipping to the 40s and possibly the upper 30s.

The best chance for rain comes Sunday night.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 66.
  • Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 47.
  • Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 58.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 39.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 57.
  • Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 40.
  • Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 60.
  • Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
  • Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
  • Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
  • Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.