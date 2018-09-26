Weather in south-central Wisconsin has turned decidedly fall like.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for the balance of the week, with lows dipping to the 40s and possibly the upper 30s.
The best chance for rain comes Sunday night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 66.
- Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 47.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 58.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 39.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 57.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 40.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 60.
- Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.