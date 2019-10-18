Sunday will be the better day for yard work this weekend across south-central Wisconsin, as it should be mostly sunny and seasonably warm, while there’s a good chance for rain on Saturday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 61 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 46, Saturday’s forecast features a 60% percent chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, increasing clouds, a high near 56 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 40, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 62 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Sunday night; 60 percent Monday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; then chances for showers at 30 percent Monday night, 20 percent Tuesday, and 20 percent Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 59, 49, 53 and 53, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 50, 43, 36 and 39.
You have free articles remaining.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts mostly sunny and mild weather Friday and Sunday sandwiching a cloudy Saturday with passing showers, scattered showers Monday, possible lighter showers Monday night, and possible isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 52 at 4:27 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 17, set in 1910, 1953 and 1956.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 35 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 19 for Oct. 17, set in 1948.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 4.44 inches, 3.14 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 11.24 inches, 6.81 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 40.83 inches, 11.58 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 17 is 1.99 inches in 1881.