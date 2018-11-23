A Sunday snowstorm is looking like it will hit hardest south and east of Madison, but forecasters say their confidence in the track and strength of the system remains low, and there’s a chance southern Wisconsin could take the main hit.
If the low pressure system takes a more northerly track than is currently predicted, the winter weather impact could linger into the Monday morning commute, the National Weather Service said, adding that the system still was 500 miles west of Alaska early Friday and much could change in the forecast.
Before the track shift to the south, this Weather Service video on Thursday talked of snow totals greater than 4 inches:
In the area on Friday morning, temperatures around freezing and high low level humidity were contributing to patchy light frost formation on area roads. Temperatures will warm above freezing by mid-morning, melting any lingering icy spots, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for a 30 percent chance for rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 47 and south winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Look for an overnight low around 42, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, rain that could total a tenth to a quarter of an inch and patchy fog between 2 and 4 a.m.
Saturday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for rain before 9 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 43 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20 percent chance for rain and snow Saturday night, a 50 percent chance for snow Sunday, and a 40 percent chance for snow Sunday night, then quiet weather before the chance for snow returns at 30 percent Thursday. Winds could gust to 30 mph on Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs Sunday through Thursday near 33, 28, 24, 28 and 32, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 32, 24, 16, 15 and 19.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts areas of fog with a few light rain showers later Friday ending early Saturday, snow showers developing and accumulating south of Madison on Sunday, then quiet weather next workweek.
Brown said skies over Madison should be cloudy on Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and mostly cloudy next Friday, with highs near 45, 41, 31, 27, 26, 28, 34 and 38, and overnight lows around 39, 29, 20, 14, 15, 22, 24 and 29.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 35 at 9:01 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 22, set in 1913 and 2010.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 25 at 12:39 a.m., the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of zero for Nov. 22, set in 1929.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.51 inches, 0.26 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.33 inches of precipitation, 5.03 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 48.36 inches of precipitation, 16.24 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 22 is 1.2 inches in 1963.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s November total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.4 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 22 is 4.3 inches in 1909.