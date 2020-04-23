Sunday only day of next week without chances for showers and storms for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
If you’re doing yard work this weekend, Sunday will be the day with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies, according to forecasters.
Every other day over the next week features chances for showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 9 a.m., with patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 49 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 39, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 51 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 40% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 30% Monday, chances for showers and thunderstorms are 50% Monday night, 70% Tuesday and 50% Tuesday night, and a 30% chance for rain Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 53, 59, 61, 64 and 57, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 39, 36, 37, 47 and 45.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers possible Thursday and Friday, a chance of rain Friday night, a morning shower possible Saturday, scattered rain possible Monday, scattered showers Tuesday, and possible showers Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 58, 55, 55, 58, 62, 62 and 60, and overnight lows around 39, 39, 34, 35, 44 and 41.
Q: Why does the severe weather threat increase as spring and summer approach?
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 60 at 2:12 p.m., the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 94 for April 22, set in 1980.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 37 at 5:36 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 19 for April 22, set in 1986.
Officially, 0.38 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.3 inches, 1.18 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.77 inches, 0.09 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.45 inches, 0.09 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 22 is 1.69 inches in 1999.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 22 is 2 inches in 1984.
