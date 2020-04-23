Sunday only day of next week without chances for showers and storms for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re doing yard work this weekend, Sunday will be the day with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies, according to forecasters.

Every other day over the next week features chances for showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 9 a.m., with patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 49 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 39, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 51 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 40% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 30% Monday, chances for showers and thunderstorms are 50% Monday night, 70% Tuesday and 50% Tuesday night, and a 30% chance for rain Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 53, 59, 61, 64 and 57, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 39, 36, 37, 47 and 45.