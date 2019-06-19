Enjoy the partly sunny skies in Madison on Thursday, because it might be the last we see of the sun until next week.
Forecasters are looking at showers and thunderstorms in south-central Wisconsin Friday through Sunday, with the best chances for rain coming Friday night and Saturday.
Wednesday started out a bit on the gloomy side, with light rain covering the region, but it should improve later in the day.
The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but mainly along and south of a line from Madison to Milwaukee.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said we get a rain break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high of 74.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday with a high of 72, then an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Rain chances drop to 60% on Saturday with the high reaching 76. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, with higher amounts during thunderstorms.
Showers and storms could continue Saturday night and Sunday, with Sunday's high reaching 76.
There's only a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and 74 on Monday and mostly sunny skies and 76 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's high of 78 was 1 degree below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 99 for June 18, set in 1994.
The low of 56 was 1 degree below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 39 for the date, set in 1965 and tied in 1972.
A trace of rain fell before midnight at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) totals at 1.79 inches, 0.94 inches below normal.
The morning rain on Wednesday added up to 0.17 of an inch through 7 a.m.
The record rainfall on June 18 was 2.67 inches in 1998.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.60 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.04 inches above normal.