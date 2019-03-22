South-central Wisconsin residents should have a couple of nice early spring days before rain and possibly snow comes in to end the weekend.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting sunshine and 44 on Friday and sunshine and 52 on Saturday, then scattered light showers and 47 on Sunday with rain possibly mixing with snow Sunday night.

The National Weather Service puts precipitation chances at 60 percent on Sunday, but any precipitation we get should be less than a tenth of an inch.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected Sunday night.

The work and school week should start out sunny but chilly with a high of 40 on Monday, but temperatures should climb the rest of the week.

Borremans likes 45 and sun on Tuesday and 55 and sun on Wednesday, before the next chance of rain arrives on Thursday, with a high topping out at 61.

We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms next Friday with a high of 63.

The flooding situation in south-central Wisconsin has eased, with no flooding reported on streams in Dane County, minor flooding along the Baraboo River in Sauk County, moderate to minor flooding along the Rock River in Jefferson and Rock Counties, and moderate flooding along the Crawfish River in Jefferson County.

Most highways in the region are back to normal after flooding forced the closure of multiple roads and highways, but some local and county roads could still have water on them, so check with local authorities to find out if a road is closed.

Thursday's high in Madison was 51, 6 degrees above normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 83 on March 21, set in 2012.

The low of 36 was 9 degrees above normal and 37 degrees above the record low of 1 below for the date, set in 1965.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological (March through May) totals at 0.88 inches, 0.47 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 21 was 1.50 inches in 1886, and it came down as the record 11.0 inches of snow on that date.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.35 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 2.5 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 7.9 inches above normal.