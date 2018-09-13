The beautiful weather that started a week ago in south-central Wisconsin is expected to continue for the next six days, forecasters said.
Sun and above normal high temperatures are forecast Thursday through Tuesday, before we get a chance for rain and highs drop into the low 70s and possibly the upper 60s.
The National Weather Service is looking at highs in the 70s and low 80s for the next six days, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting highs in the low 80s during the same time frame.
Borremans said humidity will be noticeable Friday through Tuesday.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the Weather Service forecasting a high near 69 on Wednesday.
Borremans said we could see rain next Thursday with the high topping out at 80.
Wednesday's high of 81 was 7 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 12, set in 1927.
The low of 55 was 3 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 31 for the date, set in 1955.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 2.85 inches, 1.52 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 12 was 3.21 inches in 1915.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.73 inches above normal.