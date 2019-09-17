Meteorological fall started Sept. 1, but south-central Wisconsin will continue to see summer-like highs in the upper 70s and low 80s into the weekend, roughly 10 degrees above normal for mid-September, according to forecasters.
There are chances for thunderstorms at times from Wednesday night through Friday night, mainly north and west of Madison, then better chances for storms Saturday into Sunday over all of southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for some patchy fog through 10 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80 and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 61, Wednesday’s forecast features more patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 79 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Wednesday night into Friday night, 50 percent Saturday and Saturday night, and 30 percent Sunday and Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 81, 84, 78, 73 and 71, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 67, 67, 69, 64 and 57.
27 Storm Track Forecast meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warm weather heading into the weekend, a few storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a possible isolated storm Friday, scattered showers and storms later on Saturday, and a few possible mornings showers on Sunday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 82 at 3:36 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 16, set in 1931.
Monday’s low in Madison was 60 at 3:43 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 32 for Sept. 16, set in 1984.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.57 inches, 1.83 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 33.16 inches, 6.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 16 is 1.75 inches in 1992.