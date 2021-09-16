Summer-like warmth building for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Summer-like warmth will be building for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 80 Thursday and Friday and reaching the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, according to forecasters.
A cold front is expected to spark development of some severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening across eastern South Dakota, Minnesota and down into parts of northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska, AccuWeather said.
The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. The storms are expected to weaken and largely fall apart by early Friday morning before reaching southern Wisconsin, while severe weather is not expected on Friday or Saturday.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 80 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 60, Friday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 81 and south winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 53, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Monday afternoon and night, a 40% chance for showers and/or storms Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 85, 85, 79 and 71, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 56, 63, 65 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Friday, mainly later in the day; a few storms Friday night; storms possible Monday night; storms possible Tuesday; a chance of storms Tuesday night; and a slight chance of storms Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 81, 83, 76, 85, 86, 75 and 71, and overnight lows around 61, 55, 60, 66, 65 and 55.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 76 at 3:50 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 96 for Sept. 15, set in 1939.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 50 at 6:08 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 32 for Sept. 15, set in 2007.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.42 inches, 0.31 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.01 inches, 10.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 15 is 1.6 inches in 1931.