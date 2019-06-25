The heat is finally on in south-central Wisconsin.
Following a cold and wet spring and early summer, hot and humid weather is in the forecast this weekend, with highs reaching the 80s beginning Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is also giving us a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday, with a few strong to severe storms possible, the main threats being gusty winds and large hail.
Warm and humid conditions combine for the chance of storms, so we could see an isolated thunderstorm every day from Wednesday through Monday.
If it's not raining, we'll be dripping from sweat.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said we should see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a high of 83, then more of the same on Wednesday.
Zeigler is forecasting highs of 86 on Thursday, 84 on Friday and 87 on Saturday, with isolated storms possible Thursday and Friday.
The Weather Service said the best chance for rain comes Thursday night, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday should be mostly sunny and 85, then we get a slight chance for showers and storms on Monday with a high of 83.
Monday's high of 75 was 5 degrees below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 24, set in 1923.
The low of 62 was 3 degrees above normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 44 for the date, set in 1972.
Almost a half-inch (0.49) of rain fell at the airport, pushing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals up to 2.79 inches, 0.85 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 24 was 1.49 inches in 1882.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 18.60 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.13 inches above normal.