Contingency plans might be in order if you have outdoor graduation parties scheduled in south-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Forecasters are looking at winds gusting up to 40 mph Friday and chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday in the region, not the best conditions for outdoor events.
Temperatures will also stay on the cool side, with highs in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday and right around 70 on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said strong winds could blow late Friday morning into the afternoon, ushering in a 50% chance of rain at night.
Rain chances stay at 50% on Saturday, then increase to 60% Saturday night, with up to a quarter-inch of rain possible, more during thunderstorms.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is looking at an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday with a high of 73.
The work week should start out dry, with partly sunny skies and a high of 66 on Monday and mostly sunny skies and 69 on Tuesday.
There are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching 70 both days.
Thursday's high of 69 was 8 degrees below normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 13, set in 1956 and tied in 1976.
The low of 49 was 7 degrees below normal and 13 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1965.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals at 1.45 inches, 0.50 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 13 was 2.24 inches in 2000.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.26 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.48 inches above normal.