Strong winds expected to blow through southern Wisconsin on Saturday

As a wet weather front moves into the area, a pedestrian along University Avenue takes cover under an umbrella Friday while walking past “Freedom of Communication,” a 1973 mosaic by former UW-Madison art history professor James Watrous, which is displayed on the west side of the university’s Vilas Hall. Rain is likely again on Saturday, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Strong winds are expected to blow through southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasting from the National Weather Service of Milwaukee.

Southerly winds between 20-30 miles per hour are expected to peak between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday alongside a cold front. Some gusts may reach up to 50-55 miles per hour.

The NWS advises residents secure loose outdoor objects, and said to expect crosswinds on east-west oriented roads.

Some damage to tree limbs is possible, and the NWS said there is the potential for a few brief tornadoes if conditions are right, though the exact risk wasn't entirely clear as of Friday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall that fell in the area most of Friday is anticipated to end Saturday morning, with conditions drying out by the afternoon. NWS expects most of the area to have at least an inch of rain by Saturday morning, with some western areas with more than two inches. Threats of flash flooding are low, though some minor street flooding could occur.

