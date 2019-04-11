The massive spring storm that has wreaked havoc from the Rockies to the Midwest continues to pummel south-central Wisconsin, but the conditions now in place are very strong winds and a chance for severe thunderstorms.

The storm brought a record 1.7 inches of snow to the Dane County Regional Airport, but much more snow fell across central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service said there still is a potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and light icing on paved surfaces Thursday morning in parts of south-central and east central Wisconsin, with a winter weather advisory still in place to 1 p.m. north of and along a line from Lone Rock to Mequon.

Madison, Janesville and parts east are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m., with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

"Driving will be difficult for lightweight or high-profile vehicles, especially along north-south roads," the Weather Service said. "Loose outdoor objects may be blown around, and minor tree damage is possible."

We could see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening and there's a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm, with the main dangers from the storm being 60 mph winds and one-inch sized hail.

Storms are most likely to develop along and south of a line from Reedsburg to Port Washington.

Because of the chance for severe weather, a statewide tornado drill planned for Thursday afternoon and evening has been delayed to Friday.

A thunderstorm already popped up near Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County Thursday morning, and strong winds brought down power lines in Dodge county.

Winter storm warnings continue in the northern parts of the state, as the slow-moving storm works its way east.

In far northeast Wisconsin, up to 7 inches of snow is forecast Thursday and the region could also see up to a third of an inch of ice.

In Madison, snow chances are minimal on Thursday, with rain and wind the main weather makers.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible Thursday night, with rain winding down during the day on Friday.

Highs should be in the mid-40s both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend should start out on the cool side with a high of 46, under partly sunny skies.

We could see more rain and snow on Sunday with the high only reaching 38.

Monday looks good with sun and a high of 50.

Temperatures warm up to near normal readings on Tuesday with a high of 57, then showers are likely on Wednesday with the high topping out at 55.

Wednesday's high in Madison was 38, 17 degrees below normal and only 4 degrees off the record coldest high temperature of 34 for April 10, set in 1882.

The low of 30 was 4 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 12 for the date, set in 1960.

A third of an inch (0.32) of precipitation fell at the airport, bringing the April total up to 0.49 inches, 0.58 inches below normal.

The record precipitation (rain plus melted snow) on April 10 was 2.34 inches in 1879.

During the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.41 inches of precipitation, 1.86 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.91 inches of precipitation, 0.96 inches above normal.

The 1.7 inches of snow broke the 0.8 inch record for April 10 set in 1973, the remnants of the record 12.9 inch snowfall on April 9, 1973.

For April, Madison has received 1.7 inches of snow, 0.4 inches above normal; 4.5 inches in spring, 3.8 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.6 inches above normal.