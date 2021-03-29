Strong winds blowing in warmth for Monday, but much colder air to follow for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Strong winds will blow in a brief burst of warmth for Monday, with highs in the 60s, but much colder air will follow for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for south-central and southwest Wisconsin as south winds blow at 20 to 25 miles per hour and gust to 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The winds will be gusting ahead of an approaching cold front that will have temperatures plunging to where highs don’t get out of the 30s on Wednesday, before rebounding back into the 60s for the weekend.
Yes, it’s spring in Wisconsin.
For a few cities, Monday will feature the highest temperatures so far this year, with Minneapolis forecast to reach a high of 70, which the city hasn’t seen since early November, AccuWeather said.
"A powerful high pressure will hold over the Plains and Tennessee Valley, allowing for a surge of warm air to stream into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest early this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
At the same time, a potent storm tracking across the northwestern U.S., bringing gusty winds and snow, will make its way into the Plains and Midwest, helping to create a strong southerly wind across the Plains into Monday night, and eventually a colder mass of air.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusting to 45 mph, the Weather Service said
After an overnight low around 45, with winds gusting to 40 mph, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for rain before 10 a.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 53 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 27, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, but chilly, with a high near 39 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
No precipitation is in the Weather Service forecast for Thursday through the weekend.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 43, 54, 67 and 68, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 20, 26, 41 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a dry week ahead for Madison with a temperature rollercoaster of highs Monday through Sunday near 64, 52, 39, 41, 55, 68 and 68, and overnight lows around 45, 28, 21, 26, 40 and 43.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 43 at 3:54 p.m., 6 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 28, set in 1910, 1946 and 1986.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 26 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees below normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 2 for March 28, set in 1887 and 1923.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 1.41 inches, 0.51 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.54 inches, 1.06 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 28 is 0.9 inches in 1977.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2 inches, 4.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 2.4 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 28 is 10.4 inches in 1931.
