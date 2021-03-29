Strong winds blowing in warmth for Monday, but much colder air to follow for southern Wisconsin

Strong winds will blow in a brief burst of warmth for Monday, with highs in the 60s, but much colder air will follow for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for south-central and southwest Wisconsin as south winds blow at 20 to 25 miles per hour and gust to 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The winds will be gusting ahead of an approaching cold front that will have temperatures plunging to where highs don’t get out of the 30s on Wednesday, before rebounding back into the 60s for the weekend.

Yes, it’s spring in Wisconsin.

For a few cities, Monday will feature the highest temperatures so far this year, with Minneapolis forecast to reach a high of 70, which the city hasn’t seen since early November, AccuWeather said.

"A powerful high pressure will hold over the Plains and Tennessee Valley, allowing for a surge of warm air to stream into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest early this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.