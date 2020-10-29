Next 12 Hours
A strong warming trend next week could see highs reaching 60 for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will ride a roller coaster over the next week, with no chances for precipitation, the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track said.
On Thursday in Madison, skies turned cloudy in the morning, with a high near 42 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 43 and west winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 31, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 54 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 37, 43, 55 and 60, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 31, 23, 31 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, partly to mostly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 42, 44, 55, 39, 47, 56 and 61, and overnight lows around 27, 32, 31, 26, 34 and 43.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 52 at 3:11 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 72 for Oct. 28, set in 1945, 1948 and 1974.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 6:48 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 16 for Oct. 28, set in 1925 and 1969..
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.38 inches, 1.22 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 6.79 inches, 1.5 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 35.94 inches, 5.83 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 29 is 1.06 inches in 1874.
No snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s October, meteorological fall (September through November) and snow season (since July 1) total at 0.01 inches, 0.03 inches below normal.
The record snow for Oct. 29 was 1 inch a year ago.
