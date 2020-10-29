A strong warming trend next week could see highs reaching 60 for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will ride a roller coaster over the next week, with no chances for precipitation, the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track said.

On Thursday in Madison, skies turned cloudy in the morning, with a high near 42 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 28, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 43 and west winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 31, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 54 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 37, 43, 55 and 60, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 31, 23, 31 and 42.