Strong to severe storms possible for southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening, possibly producing wind gusts to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail and flooding rain, according to forecasters.

Small chances for storms continue mainly during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, then return Friday and continue off and on into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a high near 76 and south winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop as the low falls to around 59.

Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, a high near 76 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 55, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and northwest winds developing around 5 mph in the afternoon.