Strong to severe storms possible for southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, evening

Next 12 Hours
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening, possibly producing wind gusts to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail and flooding rain, according to forecasters.
Small chances for storms continue mainly during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, then return Friday and continue off and on into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a high near 76 and south winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop as the low falls to around 59.
Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, a high near 76 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 55, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and northwest winds developing around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Wednesday night, 30% Thursday night, 60% Friday, 70% Friday night, 50% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, and partly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 83, 86, 87 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 57, 62, 67 and 67.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms Monday, tapering through the evening; an isolated late-day storm Tuesday; a few showers and storms later Wednesday; possible scattered showers and storms Friday, mainly later in the day; possible scattered showers and storms Saturday; and a possible few showers and storms Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday near 76, 75, 76, 81, 85, 81 and 85, and overnight lows around 58, 58, 57, 56, 60, 64 and 67.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 83 at 3:55 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 36 for June 21, set in 1992.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 61 at 4:44 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 47 for June 28, set in 1968.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.68 inches, 0.51 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 16.29 inches, 1.27 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 21 is 3.46 inches in 1954.
