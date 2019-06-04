A cold front could bring strong thunderstorms to Wisconsin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, with the greatest chance for severe weather in northwest Wisconsin.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a half-dozen counties in the far northwest corner of Wisconsin, the watch in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The storms are expected to weaken somewhat as they move to the south, but gusty winds are still possible.
The upper third of the state has an enhanced risk of severe storms, while the rest of the state has a slight risk of severe weather.
Once the storms move out Wednesday morning, the weather in south-central Wisconsin looks good the rest of the week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m., low around 64.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 79.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 59.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 75.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 75.