Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, night for southern Wisconsin

Some strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and night for southern Wisconsin, ushering in a change from summer-like warmth to mid-spring seasonable, according to forecasters.
And a few thunderstorms may affect southern portions of southern Wisconsin later Wednesday into Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.
On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 10% chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 48.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and storms before 11 a.m., then showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the low falls to around 47.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 50% Thursday, 20% Thursday night, 20% Sunday, and 30% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday, and partly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 62, 60, 70, 74 and 71, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 1, 42, 55 and 54.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening and night, a few showers mainly in the morning on Wednesday, possible isolated showers Wednesday night and Thursday, and again Saturday through Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 78, 63, 63, 61, 69, 72 and 70, and overnight lows around 47, 44, 37, 44, 48 and 50.
Monday’s high in Madison was 76 at 4:41 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 26, set in 1962 and 1990.
Monday’s low in Madison was 36 at 3:19 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 25 for April 26, set in 1980.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.44 inches, 1.49 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 2.28 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 2.83 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 26 is 1 inch in 1995.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 26 is a trace in 1950.