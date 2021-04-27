Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, night for southern Wisconsin

Some strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and night for southern Wisconsin, ushering in a change from summer-like warmth to mid-spring seasonable, according to forecasters.

And a few thunderstorms may affect southern portions of southern Wisconsin later Wednesday into Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 10% chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 48.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and storms before 11 a.m., then showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the low falls to around 47.

The Weather Service said chances for showers are 50% Thursday, 20% Thursday night, 20% Sunday, and 30% Sunday night and Monday.