National Weather Service

A warm and sunny Tuesday in south-central Wisconsin could become stormy by nightfall.

The National Weather Service said scattered thunderstorms will move into the region from the west during the evening hours, with a few storms possibly producing large hail.

No severe weather watches or warnings have been issued, but stay up to date on changing weather conditions.

A cold front moving through Wisconsin on Wednesday could bring more inclement weather, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 82.
  • Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., low around 70.
  • Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 81.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 78.
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 59.
  • Friday: Sunny, high near 82.
  • Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
  • Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 84.
  • Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
  • Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 87.

