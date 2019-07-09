A warm and sunny Tuesday in south-central Wisconsin could become stormy by nightfall.
The National Weather Service said scattered thunderstorms will move into the region from the west during the evening hours, with a few storms possibly producing large hail.
No severe weather watches or warnings have been issued, but stay up to date on changing weather conditions.
A cold front moving through Wisconsin on Wednesday could bring more inclement weather, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., low around 70.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 81.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 78.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 59.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 84.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 87.