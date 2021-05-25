Strong thunderstorms possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, evening

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see some strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and small hail the main risks, according to forecasters.
Downpours and severe storms are likely to set up along a zone from the southern Plains to portions of the upper Mississippi Valley Tuesday afternoon and night, AccuWeather said.
Portions of the Midwest could use a thorough soaking, with abnormally dry to severe drought conditions being reported in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
In Madison, the Dane County Regional Airport has recorded just 1.58 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) in May, 1.5 inches below normal; 4.43 inches during meteorological spring (March through May), 4.69 inches below normal; and 6.56 inches in 2021, 5.55 inches below normal.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms, with partly sunny skies, a high near 80 and southwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 62.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 75 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 47, Thursday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and east winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and a 40% chance showers and storms Friday; a 20% chance for showers Sunday night; and a 30% chance for showers Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Memorial Day, with highs near 52, 64, 71 and 72, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 44, 39, 44 and 52.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Tuesday, especially later in the day, with a low chance for severe storms; possible showers and storms overnight; scattered showers later in the day Thursday and overnight; a possible few showers, especially in the morning, on Friday; and a few showers possible on Memorial Day.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 81, 75, 60, 54, 68, 74 and 75, and overnight lows around 63, 48, 44, 40, 46 and 50.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:15 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 24, set in 1950.
Monday’s low in Madison was 56 at 5:23 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 24, set in 1925 and 1992.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 24 is 1.53 inches in 2006.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 24 is a trace in 1925.