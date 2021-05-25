Strong thunderstorms possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, evening

Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 75 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 47, Thursday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and a 40% chance showers and storms Friday; a 20% chance for showers Sunday night; and a 30% chance for showers Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Memorial Day, with highs near 52, 64, 71 and 72, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 44, 39, 44 and 52.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Tuesday, especially later in the day, with a low chance for severe storms; possible showers and storms overnight; scattered showers later in the day Thursday and overnight; a possible few showers, especially in the morning, on Friday; and a few showers possible on Memorial Day.