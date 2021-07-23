Strong storms possible Saturday as heat builds for southern Wisconsin

Heat index values will reach the mid-90s on Saturday across southern Wisconsin, with a chance for strong thunderstorms that could provide some relief, according to forecasters.

Chances for storms return Tuesday through Thursday, with highs staying at or around 90 into the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, with widespread haze before 5 p.m., a high near 87 and light south winds turning out of the southwest 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning.

After a muggy overnight low around 74, Saturday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 8 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 96, and southwest winds around 10 mph.

The chance for showers and storms is 30% overnight Saturday into Sunday before 8 p.m., with a low around 68.

Sunday should be sunny and hot, with a high near 90 and west winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Tuesday night and Wednesday, and 30% Wednesday night and Thursday.