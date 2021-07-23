Strong storms possible Saturday as heat builds for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Heat index values will reach the mid-90s on Saturday across southern Wisconsin, with a chance for strong thunderstorms that could provide some relief, according to forecasters.
Chances for storms return Tuesday through Thursday, with highs staying at or around 90 into the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, with widespread haze before 5 p.m., a high near 87 and light south winds turning out of the southwest 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning.
After a muggy overnight low around 74, Saturday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 8 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 96, and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 30% overnight Saturday into Sunday before 8 p.m., with a low around 68.
Sunday should be sunny and hot, with a high near 90 and west winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Tuesday night and Wednesday, and 30% Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Thursday, with highs near 90, 90, 90 and 85, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 67, 69, 70 and 70.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray storm possible east and southeast of Madison later on Friday; a few storms possibly developing north of Madison overnight; a few showers and storms possible on Saturday, especially north of Madison; a stray shower or storm possible Monday; isolated storms possible Tuesday; and a few storms possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 90, 92, 91, 90, 91, 88 and 84, and overnight lows around 74, 66, 66, 68, 70 and 65.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 86 at 4:38 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 22, set in 1934 and 1955.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 64 at 3:26 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 47 for July 22, set in 1947.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s July total at 1.04 inches, 2.26 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 5.64 inches, 2.94 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.82 inches, 8.89 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 22 is 3.61 inches in 2010.