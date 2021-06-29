Strong storms possible on a rainy Tuesday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
With much-needed rain falling across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, strong storms that could feature gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
Madison started Tuesday with 4.14 inches of rain in June, 0.8 inches below normal, and might be above normal for the month by the end of the day, which is a big switch considering almost no rain fell for about the first half of the month. Madison’s 2021 total of 11.32 inches was 6.75 inches below normal starting Tuesday.
In Madison on Tuesday, along with the storms, look for cloudy skies, a high near 79 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 67.
The chance for showers and storms is 20% Wednesday and Wednesday night after 11 a.m. and before 8 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 81, northwest winds around 5 mph and a low around 64.
The chance for showers and storms is 40% Thursday and Thursday night after 8 a.m. and before 8 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 79, northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph and a low around 57.
The Weather Service forecasts dry weather through Fourth of July weekend into Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 75, 81, 85 and 88, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 58, 62 and 66.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms Tuesday, isolated showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, and then quiet weather through Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 79, 83, 78, 74, 78, 86 and 87, overnight lows around 65, 65, 64, 55, 53, 59 and 63.
Monday’s high in Madison was 79 at 6:13 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 97 for June 28, set in 1931 and 2012.
Monday’s low in Madison was 65 at 4:21 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 47 for June 28, set in 1968.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 4.14 inches, 0.8 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 11.32 inches, 6.75 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 28 is 2 inches in 1990.