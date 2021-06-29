Strong storms possible on a rainy Tuesday for southern Wisconsin

With much-needed rain falling across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, strong storms that could feature gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

Madison started Tuesday with 4.14 inches of rain in June, 0.8 inches below normal, and might be above normal for the month by the end of the day, which is a big switch considering almost no rain fell for about the first half of the month. Madison’s 2021 total of 11.32 inches was 6.75 inches below normal starting Tuesday.

In Madison on Tuesday, along with the storms, look for cloudy skies, a high near 79 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 67.

The chance for showers and storms is 20% Wednesday and Wednesday night after 11 a.m. and before 8 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 81, northwest winds around 5 mph and a low around 64.

The chance for showers and storms is 40% Thursday and Thursday night after 8 a.m. and before 8 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 79, northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph and a low around 57.

The Weather Service forecasts dry weather through Fourth of July weekend into Monday.