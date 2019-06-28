Rolling thunder could be the phrase for Friday in south-central Wisconsin, with waves of thunderstorms expected to lash the region all day.
The first wave moved through before 7 a.m., with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail possible from the storms.
"Additional thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon and continue into the night, with a few strong to severe storms possible," the National Weather Service said in its hazardous weather outlook.
The rain today might not be the last we see of it this weekend, but chances for storms drop down to only about 20% on Saturday, while Sunday should be sunny.
The rain won't cool things down around here, with temperatures expected to stay in the upper 80s to 90.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said highs should top out at 86 on Friday, 89 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday and 88 on Monday.
Temperatures cool off a bit next week, with highs around 80 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Showers and storms are in the forecast every day and night after Sunday, with the best chances coming Monday night into Tuesday.
Thursday's high in Madison reached 88, 7 degrees above normal and 9 degrees below the record high of 97 for June 27, set in 1933.
The low of 60 was normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 42 for the date, set in 1992.
The rain gauge at the airport took in 0.36 inches of rain, bringing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) totals up to 3.19 inches, 0.91 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 27 was 3.33 inches in 1869.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 19.00 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.07 inches above normal.